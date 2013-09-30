CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Noble, TPG back ex-Xstrata boss's new mining venture

(Corrects former finance director's surname in paragraph 7)
LONDON, Sept 30 Trading house Noble
and private equity group TPG have each invested $500 million in
a private mining venture led by Mick Davis, the former head of
Xstrata, hoping to cash in on low valuations and a dearth of
buyers for mining assets.
Davis set up his new venture, named in a statement on Monday
as X2 Resources, earlier this year, after he was ousted from
Xstrata following the miner's acquisition by trading giant
Glencore, its largest shareholder.
Under the original takeover deal, Davis had been due to be
chief executive of the combined Glencore Xstrata group, but a
dispute over executive pay and an eventual improvement of
Glencore's offer meant the end for the South African boss after
a more than a decade at the helm of Xstrata.
After that abrupt exit, Davis, known as a dealmaker, moved
swiftly, using Xstrata's former offices to set up what he and
his investors hope will become a second Xstrata - a diversified
miner he is credited with building into one of the world's
largest, up from a $500 million collection of zinc and
ferrochrome assets.
Davis is one of a number of mining bosses ousted in a wave
of change in the sector over the past 12 months, as prices
cooled, boom-year deals soured and investors began to demand
austerity. Many of them, like Davis, have remained in the
industry with private investment companies - hoping to cash in
as major miners shed unwanted assets and few queue up to buy.
In a statement on Monday, the companies said X2 Resources
planned to create a "mid-tier diversified miner and metals
group", whose output would eventually be marketed by Noble, a
rival of Glencore's.
The statement said Davis' team, which also includes former
Xstrata finance director and long-time boss Trevor Reid, was in
discussion with "a further select group" of potential investors.
Goldman Sachs acted as financial adviser to X2.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Tom Bill and
Louise Heavens)