版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 11:11 BJT

BRIEF-Xanadu Mines requests trading halt

Nov 22 Xanadu Mines Ltd : * Trading halt * Trading halt requested pending outcome of resolution on electing chairman

Denis Gately as a director * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐