Group questions Xarelto for stroke prevention

* Public Citizen questions safety and effectiveness
* Says FDA should not approve Xarelto for stroke prevention
Oct 20 A U.S. consumer group said use of
Xarelto, a drug used to prevent blood clots following
orthopedic surgery, should not be expanded to include stroke
prevention because its safety and effectiveness are uncertain.
Public Citizen said in a letter sent to the Food and Drug
Administration on Thursday that two proven drugs already exist
to treat the condition.
The FDA is slated to decide by early November whether to
expand usage of the drug, marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
and Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE).
Last month, FDA reviewers said for conditions such as
stroke, which can cause irreversible harm, new drugs must be
shown to be at least as effective as older treatments, and
called for the agency to delay Xarelto's approval.
But an FDA advisory panel subsequently voted in favor of
recommending approval. [ID:nS1E78B0ME]
Public Citizen said Xarelto, also known as rivaroxaban, may
cause a rebound occurrence of strokes when the medication is
discontinued. The group also said clinical trials of the drug
were conducted in a manner that favored Xarelto.
Bayer has said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in peak annual sales from the product.
Xarelto is one of three new anti-blood-clotting pills
expected to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous,
stroke preventer warfarin.
Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral
drugs to be as high as $20 billion.
Unlisted peer Boehringer Ingelheim in August won European
marketing clearance for its rival stroke prevention pill
Pradaxa, defending its lead over Bayer in one of the most
promising new classes of medicine. [ID:nLDE7730Q3]
Another rival treatment is Eliquis, being developed by
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N).
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)