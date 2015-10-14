Xchanging, Capita agree on terms of $630 mln cash offer

Oct 14 Outsourcing companies Xchanging Plc
and Capita Plc said they had reached an
agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer of 160 pence per
share, valuing Xchanging at 412 million pounds ($630 million).
The offer represents a discount of 2.4 percent to Xchanging
stock's closing price on Tuesday. Capita's first proposal in
August was 140 pence per share.
Capita and Xchanging said in a joint statement that the
offer was final unless there was a firm intention by a third
party to make an offer.
Talks were ongoing with U.S.-based private equity firm
Apollo Global Management LLC for a potential offer at
170 pence per share in cash, Xchanging said separately.
Xchanging, which offers services ranging from back-office
invoice processing to insurance claims settlement, said last
week that it had received competing takeover offers from Capita
and Apollo Global.
($1 = 0.6544 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)