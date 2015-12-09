Computer Sciences Corp to buy Xchanging for $721 mln

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 9 Technology consulting company Computer Sciences Corp will buy Xchanging Plc for about 480 million pounds ($721 million), the companies said, ending a bidding war for the provider of services to the insurance industry.
The cash offer of 190 pence per share represents a premium of about 72 percent to Xchanging's close of 111 pence on Oct. 2, the day before the offer period commenced, the companies said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6652 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.