Ebix says still pursuing Xchanging despite CSC offer

Dec 10 Insurance software company Ebix Inc
said it was still interested in making an offer for
Xchanging Plc, a day after Computer Sciences Corp
agreed to buy the British outsourcing company for about
480 million pounds.
Ebix had last month made a 450 million pound (about $680
million) takeover approach for Xchanging, which offers services
ranging from back-office invoice processing to insurance claims
settlement.
However, Xchanging on Wednesday decided to unanimously back
the CSC offer, dropping the previously favoured offer from
larger rival Capita Plc.
Capita has said it would not raise its initial bid of about
412 million pounds. CSC's current offer of 190 pence per share
is the highest on the table.
Xchanging has been pursued by four suitors, including Capita
and U.S.-based private equity investor Apollo Global Management
LLC, which dropped out of the race last month.
The winning suitor will gain access to Xchanging's lucrative
insurance business and Xuber software, which caters to the
Lloyd's of London insurance market.
"There can be no certainty that any offer will ultimately be
made. A further announcement will be made in due course," Ebix
said on Thursday without providing details.
A spokeswoman for Xchanging declined to comment.
Xchanging shares closed at 194.25 pence on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)