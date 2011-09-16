China's XCMG delays $1.5 bln HK offer roadshow-IFR

HONG KONG, Sept 16 XCMG Construction Machinery
Co Ltd has delayed the roadshow for its up to $1.5
billion Hong Kong offering by one week to evaluate market
conditions, IFR reported on Friday.
The Shenzhen-listed company, which makes bulldozers,
excavators and heavy trucks, was set to start the meetings with
investors on Monday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley
were hired as joint global coordinators for the deal,
with Credit Suisse Group AG , HSBC Holdings Plc
, Macquarie Group Ltd and BNP Paribas
SA helping to manage the offering.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)