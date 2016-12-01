UPDATE 1-PAI Partners and Goldman sell Xella to buyout group Lone Star

* Sale at a premium to peers' valuation -sources
* Lone Star beat Bain, Apollo and Blackstone -sources
(Adds deal values Xella at 2.2 billion eur, according to
sources)
FRANKFURT Dec 1 Private equity group PAI
Partners and funds managed by Goldman Sachs' investment
arm have agreed to sell Germany-based building materials maker
Xella to buyout group Lone Star.
The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of
2017, after Lone Star beat Bain Capital, Apollo and
Blackstone in an auction launched in September after an
attempt to float Xella on the stock exchange last year failed.
Further terms of the transaction have not been disclosed,
Xella said in a statement on Thursday.
Two people close to the deal said the transaction values
Xella at about 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), or roughly
eight times its expected 2017 core earnings of 270 million
euros.
That compares to a valuation of 6.5 to 7.5 times expected
core earnings at which peers such as Wienerberger,
Braas Monier or Etex trade.
Xella says it is the world's largest manufacturer of aerated
concrete blocks, calcium-silicate units and high-performance
boards.
Building materials brands such as Ytong, Hebel and Silka
account for roughly two thirds of the Duisburg, Germany-based
group's business, while a fifth of its sales comes from
higher-margin lime and limestone businesses, which account for
almost a third of group earnings.
In the 12 months through September, Xella posted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
of 220 million euros on 1.3 billion euros in sales.
The group has 96 production plants in 20 countries and
employs 5,900 staff globally.
Citi advised Lone Star on the deal, Lone Star's first
investment in the industrials sector in Germany. The U.S. fund's
other German investments include lender IKB as well as
real estate firms like Isaria.
The sellers were advised by Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley.
($1 = 0.9421 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Andrew
MacAskill; Editing by Susan Fenton)