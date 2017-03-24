UPDATE 2-Shares slump after Xenon Pharmaceuticals abandons acne drug

(Adds details, shares)
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc's
shares tumbled 45 percent in premarket trading on Friday after
the drug developer said it would discontinue developing its acne
drug as it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
The drug, XEN801, which was tested against a placebo, did
not induce a statistically significant effect in treating
moderate to severe facial acne.
The drug also failed to meet secondary endpoints, the
company said.
Other companies which are developing acne treatments include
Dermira Inc, Novan Inc and Foamix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States,
affecting up to 50 million Americans annually, according to the
American Academy of Dermatology.
Xenon, which is testing different drugs for conditions
including epilepsy and cardiovascular disease, already has a
gene therapy product, Glybera, approved in the European market
to treat lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD), a rare
cholesterol disorder.
The company is also developing TV-45070, in partnership with
Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical, for the treatment of
neuropathic pain, which occurs due to nerve damage.
Xenon's shares were trading at $5.35 premarket. Up to
Thursday's close, the company's shares had risen about 50
percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)