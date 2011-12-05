UPDATE 1-XenoPort Parkinson's drug fails in trial

* Shows no significant difference from standard drug

* Co to defer further investment on drug pending talks

Dec 5 XenoPort Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental Parkinson's disease drug failed to show a significant increase in the duration of treatment efficacy.

The study showed that Xenoport's drug reduced mean daily "off time" -- when the effects of anti-Parkinson's drugs wear off and symptoms return -- by 2.9 hours, compared with the 2.6 hours reduction shown by Sinemet, the standard treatment.

The company said it plans to discuss the trial data with Parkinson's disease experts and will defer further investment in the program pending the outcome of its data analysis.

The three times per day dose of the compound, XP21279, which is a sustained release version of existing treatment Sinemet (levodopa/carbidopa), was compared with four or five times a day dose of Sinemet, XenoPort said.

Sinemet is Merck & Co Inc's drug to treat Parkinson-like symptoms but is now generically available.

The most common adverse event was dyskinesias -- abnormal involuntary movements. With XP21279, 13 percent of the patients showed dyskinesias, while only 11 percent of those on Sinemet showed the condition.

Xenoport shares were up 3 percent at $4.98 in morning trade on Nasdaq.