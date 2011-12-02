UPDATE 1-Japanese panel recommends approval for Xenoport's RLS drug

Dec 2 XenoPort Inc said a panel
of Japan's health regulator recommended approval for its drug to
treat restless legs syndrome (RLS), and expects final approval
in the first quarter of 2012.
The drug gabapentin enacarbil will be marketed as Regnite in
Japan following the final approval, the company said in a
statement.
RLS is a neurological disorder characterized by an urge to
move the legs, usually caused or accompanied by uncomfortable
sensations.
Xenoport said it was informed about the recommendation by
its partner, Astellas Pharma Inc, which met the drug
evaluation committee of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor
and Welfare on Friday.
The ministry will review the recommendation before taking
the final decision.
In July, Xenoport received U.S. regulatory approval for the
drug, which is sold in the US as Horizant by its marketing
partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
Shares of Xenoport were trading up 3 percent at $4.73 in
early morning trade on Nasdaq.