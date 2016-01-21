Biopharmaceutical company Xenoport explores sale - sources

Jan 21 Xenoport Inc, a U.S.
biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for
restless leg syndrome, is in the early stages of exploring a
potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
Xenoport is working with an investment bank and has reached
out to potential buyers to discuss a sale, the people said this
week, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are
confidential.
Xenoport did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Santa Clara, California-based Xenoport's move comes amid a
sharp pullback in the biotechnology market, with the Nasdaq
Biotech Index down more than 30 percent since its peak last
year.
The downturn, which was triggered in part by concerns about
heightened pressure on drug prices, has renewed interest among
acquirers in companies with novel drugs that can justify higher
prices.
A deal would come as another sign that dealmaking in the
life sciences sector is continuing apace despite headwinds from
market volatility and tighter debt markets. The sector saw its
strongest year in history last year, with more than $600 billion
of transactions.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)