XenoPort's psoriasis drug effective in mid-stage study

Sept 15 Drug developer XenoPort Inc said its experimental drug was effective in treating psoriasis, a type of chronic inflammatory disease of the skin, in a mid-stage trial.

Both 800 mg and 400 mg doses of the drug, XP23829, reduced the severity of psoriasis, the company said.

XenoPort said it expects to initiate late-stage trials next year. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

