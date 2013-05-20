UPDATE 1-XenoPort to drop multiple sclerosis drug after trial failure

May 20 XenoPort Inc said it will stop
developing its experimental multiple sclerosis treatment after
data from a late-stage trial showed the drug did not improve
patients' condition significantly compared with a placebo.
The company said it will shut down all activities related to
the drug, arbaclofen placarbil, and planned to provide an update
on the impact of the expected savings.
The drug did not show statistical significance compared to
the placebo on two clinical scales - severity of symptoms and
response to treatment, and spasticity.
The drug, which was intended to treat spasticity, stiffness
and involuntary multiple spasms, was tested on 228 multiple
sclerosis patients in the United States.
Dosages of 30 mg and 45 mg of the drug administered twice a
day were compared to the placebo group.
Xenoport said seven subjects experienced adverse events,
none of which were related to the treatment.
Shares of the company closed at $6.75 on the Nasdaq on
Friday.