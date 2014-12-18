版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日

Xerox to sell IT outsourcing arm to France's Atos for $1.05 bln

Dec 18 Xerox Corp said it agreed to sell its IT outsourcing (ITO) arm to French IT services firm Atos SE for $1.05 billion.

The IT outsourcing segment, the company's second largest segment, generated $376 million in the quarter September 30.

"Xerox's ITO business includes about 9,800 employees in 45 countries," the company said in a statement.

"The Xerox ITO leadership team will join Atos."

Under the terms of this transaction, Atos will provide IT services to Xerox.

Xerox also said it now expects full-year 2014 earnings per share of $1.04 - $1.06, below analysts' average estimates of $1.12 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
