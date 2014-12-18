Xerox to sell IT outsourcing arm to France's Atos for $1.05 bln

BRIEF-Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance
* Milestone Scientific announces regulatory marketing clearance to sell epidural instruments and disposables in Saudi Arabia
Dec 18 Xerox Corp said it agreed to sell its IT outsourcing (ITO) arm to French IT services firm Atos SE for $1.05 billion.
The IT outsourcing segment, the company's second largest segment, generated $376 million in the quarter September 30.
"Xerox's ITO business includes about 9,800 employees in 45 countries," the company said in a statement.
"The Xerox ITO leadership team will join Atos."
Under the terms of this transaction, Atos will provide IT services to Xerox.
Xerox also said it now expects full-year 2014 earnings per share of $1.04 - $1.06, below analysts' average estimates of $1.12 according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
LONDON, April 19 The chief executive of BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Wednesday the firm was in the "best position it's ever been in" and second-quarter flows remained "quite strong".
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.