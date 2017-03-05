REFILE-Xerox shares look cheap even with stock's 2017 jump - Barron's

(Corrects spelling of "dividend" in first paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 5 Armed with a hefty dividend,
Xerox Corp shares look cheap even as they have shot up
this year following the company's spin-off of its business
processing business, according to an article in Barron's.
The article says the printing and copying company's new CEO
wants to shift toward more small and midsize corporate customers
and Xerox has undertaken a major cost-cutting program, while the
shares offer a 3.4 percent dividend yield.
The article cites a portfolio manager for investment advisor
ValueWorks as estimating the shares could nearly double, from
Friday's close of $7.36 to $14 in the next two years.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)