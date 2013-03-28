UPDATE 1-Xerox names Kathryn Mikells CFO

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
March 28 Xerox Corp said it named Kathryn Mikells as its new chief financial officer to succeed Luca Maestri, who left to work at Apple Inc.
Mikells, 47, is set to join Xerox on May 2nd, making her the second top female executive after CEO Ursula Burns, the company said on Thursday.
Mikells currently holds the CFO position at security services company ADT Corp, a job she started in April 2012.
Previously, Mikells worked as finance chief at several other companies.
She holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)