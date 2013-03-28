版本:
UPDATE 1-Xerox names Kathryn Mikells CFO

March 28 Xerox Corp said it named Kathryn Mikells as its new chief financial officer to succeed Luca Maestri, who left to work at Apple Inc.

Mikells, 47, is set to join Xerox on May 2nd, making her the second top female executive after CEO Ursula Burns, the company said on Thursday.

Mikells currently holds the CFO position at security services company ADT Corp, a job she started in April 2012.

Previously, Mikells worked as finance chief at several other companies.

She holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
