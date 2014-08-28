版本:
BRIEF-Former CEO, CFO of Affiliated Computer Services settle SEC charges over inflated revenue

Aug 28 Xerox Corp : * SEC says charges two information technology executives, Lynn Blodgett and

kevin kyser, with mischaracterizing resale transactions to increase revenue * SEC says blodgett and kyser, respectively the former CEO and former CFO of

affiliated computer services, agree to pay nearly $675,000 to settle * SEC says affiliated computer services has since been acquired by Xerox Corp

* SEC says the defendants did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to

settle
