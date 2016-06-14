Xerox names Ashok Vemuri as CEO of post-split BPO business

June 14 Xerox Corp said on Tuesday Ashok
Vemuri will become the chief executive of its business process
outsourcing unit after the company splits into two publicly
traded entities.
Vemuri, who previously headed IT services provider IGATE
Corp from September 2013 to October 2015, will join Xerox
effective July 1.
While at IGATE, Vemuri led the company's sale to French
rival Cap Gemini SA for $4 billion. He has previously
worked at Infosys Ltd in various roles for 14 years.
In January, Xerox announced plans to split its legacy
printer operations and its business process outsourcing units
into two companies.
Xerox has not said who will head its printer business but
current Chief Executive Ursula Burns will become chairman of
that company once the transaction closes, expected by the end of
2016.
