Xerox names Ashok Vemuri as CEO of post-split BPO business

June 14 Xerox Corp said on Tuesday Ashok Vemuri will become the chief executive of its business process outsourcing unit after the company splits into two publicly traded entities.

Vemuri, who previously headed IT services provider IGATE Corp from September 2013 to October 2015, will join Xerox effective July 1.

While at IGATE, Vemuri led the company's sale to French rival Cap Gemini SA for $4 billion. He has previously worked at Infosys Ltd in various roles for 14 years.

In January, Xerox announced plans to split its legacy printer operations and its business process outsourcing units into two companies.

Xerox has not said who will head its printer business but current Chief Executive Ursula Burns will become chairman of that company once the transaction closes, expected by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)