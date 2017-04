Jan 11 Xerox Corp said Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri will leave the company in February to join Apple Inc as corporate controller.

Xerox said it had started an external search for a new CFO. Maestri will be with Xerox through the end of February to help manage the transition.

Maestri joined Xerox as CFO in February 2011 after serving as chief financial officer of Nokia Siemens Networks since 2008.