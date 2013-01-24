CORRECTED-Xerox fourth-quarter revenue in line with St estimate

(Corrects EPS figure)

Jan 24 Xerox Corp on Thursday reported fourth-quarter revenue in line with expectations.

The company said revenue was flat at $5.9 billion and earnings per share, excluding items, were 30 cents

Analysts looked for revenue of $5.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)