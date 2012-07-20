Xerox 2nd-qtr EPS in line with Street view

July 20 Xerox Corp reported lower quarterly profit and revenue as currency effects and weak economic conditions in Europe affected the company's technology business.

Xerox, best known for its office copiers and printers, said on Friday that second-quarter earnings per share were 26 cents, in line with the average analyst expectation and down a penny from a year ago.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $5.5 billion, slightly below average estimates of 5.59 billion.