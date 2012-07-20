Xerox 2nd-qtr EPS in line with Street view

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 Xerox Corp reported lower quarterly profit and revenue as currency effects and weak economic conditions in Europe affected the company's technology business.
Xerox, best known for its office copiers and printers, said on Friday that second-quarter earnings per share were 26 cents, in line with the average analyst expectation and down a penny from a year ago.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $5.5 billion, slightly below average estimates of 5.59 billion.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.