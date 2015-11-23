CORRECTED-Icahn takes 7.13 pct stake in Xerox

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Nov 23 Activist investor Carl Icahn said he had taken a a 7.13 percent stake in Xerox Corp, best known for its printers and copiers.
Icahn said he intends to discuss improving operational performance, pursuing strategic alternatives and the possibility of board representation. (1.usa.gov/1Xacd5o) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.