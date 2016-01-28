Xerox Corp to split in two; give Icahn 3 board seats - WSJ

Jan 28 Xerox Corp will split into two
companies and give billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
three board seats on one of the companies, the Wall Street
journal reported.
Xerox will split into one company containing its hardware
operations and another housing its services business, the
Journal reported, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1Tqk0bj)
The WSJ said Icahn would get the board seats on the company
housing the services business.
Icahn in November had disclosed a 7.1 percent stake in the
printer and copier maker and called it's shares "undervalued".
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)