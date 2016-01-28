UPDATE 1-Xerox to split in two; give Icahn 3 board seats - WSJ

(Adds Xerox response)
Jan 28 Xerox Corp will split into two
companies and give activist investor Carl Icahn three seats on
the board of one of the companies, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
One of the companies will house Xerox's hardware operations
and the other its services business, the Journal reported on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Tqk0bj)
Icahn will be given the seats on the board of the company
holding Xerox's services business, the Journal reported.
Xerox declined to comment on the report.
Icahn disclosed a 7.1 percent stake in the printer and
copier maker in November and called its shares "undervalued".
Xerox is expected to announce the split on Friday when it
reports quarterly results, the Journal said.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Kirti Pandey)