Printer maker Xerox to split into two

Jan 29 Xerox Corp said it would split
into two companies, one holding its legacy hardware operations
and the other its business process outsourcing unit.
The printer and copier maker will give billionaire activist
investor Carl Icahn, who holds an 8.13 percent stake, three
seats on the board of the business process outsourcing company.
Xerox, whose shares had fallen more than 30 percent in the
past 12 months, has been trying to turn itself around, shifting
focus to software and services as corporates cost cuts and a
switch to mobile devices hit demand for printers.
Larger rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co also
split its computer and printer businesses from its
faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations last
year to adjust to the post-PC computing era.
