Xerox quarterly profit falls

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 23 Xerox Corp reported a lower quarterly profit as the company's investments in its services business hurt margins.
Net income attributable to Xerox, best-known for its office copiers and printers, fell to $269 million, or 19 cents per share, from $281 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $5.50 billion.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.