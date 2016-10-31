Xerox settles with large investor over spin-off

Oct 31 Xerox Corp said on Friday it had
settled with one of its biggest shareholders who had sued
earlier to block a plan for spinning off its document
outsourcing business into a new publicly traded company.
Darwin Deason had sued Xerox earlier this month in a U.S.
District Court in Dallas over the company's plan to divide its
legacy copier and printer business from its business process
outsourcing unit, which would become a new company called
Conduent Inc.
Under the terms of the settlement, Deason will get 180,000
shares of Xerox's preferred stock and 120,000 preferred shares
of Conduent. (bit.ly/2efhcjl)
Deason owns 6.1 percent of Xerox stock and is the company's
largest individual investor and fourth-largest overall,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Conduent business includes the operations of
Dallas-based Affiliated Computer Services Inc, the company that
Deason founded and that was acquired by Xerox for $6.4 billion
in 2010.
Xerox announced the split in January and also said at the
time that activist investor Carl Icahn would get three Conduent
board seats after the spin-off. Icahn disclosed his stake last
November.
