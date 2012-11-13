UPDATE 3-Xerox cuts profit target but raises dividend

* Charge at top end of prior forecast $50 mln-$100 mln
* Sees adjusted fourth-quarter earnings 28-30 cents a share
* Raising dividend 35 percent as of April 2013
* Increases share buyback program by $1 billion
Nov 13 Xerox Corp cut its fourth-quarter
profit target as it restructures in the face of economic
weakness, but raised its dividend, which boosted its shares by
nearly 3 percent.
The company, historically known for printers and copiers,
said on Tuesday, it was taking a restructuring charge at the
high end of a previously announced target range in the services
business, which handles anything from toll systems to the
government Medicare program.
Chief Executive Ursula Burns had warned in October that the
company would likely lower its fourth-quarter earnings forecast
once the restructuring details were finalized.
Still, the stock rose almost 3 percent after Xerox said it
increased its share buyback program by $1 billion and would
raise its dividend by 35 percent to 5.75 cents per quarter,
beginning with the payout in April.
Xerox expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 28 cents
to 30 cents per share, including the charge, down from its Oct.
23 forecast of 33 cents to 35 cents.
Analysts had, on average, estimated 32 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Xerox said 2013 GAAP earnings per share would be in a range
of 94 cents to $1.00. On an adjusted basis, it forecast 2013
earnings per share of $1.09 to $1.15.
The company expects 2013 revenue to be flat to up 2 percent,
roughly in line with analysts' expectations for an increase of
almost 1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said Xerox's outlook
for 2013 was in line with Wall Street expectations, even though
it missed her estimate. She described its 2013 target for $2.1
billion to $2.4 billion in operating cash flow as "solid."
Xerox said its fourth-quarter restructuring charge would be
$100 million, at the top end of its previous range of $50
million to $100 million.
Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said a $55 million
charge would be taken for the services business and $45 million
for the document technology division.
That will result in savings of $80 million next year for
services and $50 million for the technology unit.
More than one-half of Xerox's revenue comes from services,
after it bought Affiliated Computer Services Inc for $5.5
billion in 2009, but investment in those operations has
pressured margins.
Lynn Blodgett, head of the services unit, said the company
had methodically gone through the services business and found
"redundancies and too many layers."
"We don't have a revenue issue, we have a cost issue,"
Blodgett said, adding that 70 percent of labor was in high-cost
areas such as the United States or Europe.
Therefore the company will try to make more use of
off-shoring and at-home work, although CEO Burns said because
Xerox had a lot of state contracts, it could not always choose
where its work force could be located.
"State government contracts will force you to be close by,"
she said.
Xerox said in October the restructuring was due to a tougher
economy as both its government and corporate customers tightened
budgets.
Both Burns and Maestri said they were planning on
macroeconomic conditions to remain challenging especially in
Europe.
Maestri stressed that the company would do what it takes to
protect its rating and profitability.
In 2013, the company would allocate $300 million to its
dividend, some $500 million for acquisitions in services and
4400 million for share buybacks as well as another $400 million
to repay debt.
Maestri said by year-end, Xerox's debt will be around $8.6
billion, with $1 billion debt due in 2013.
Xerox shares rose 12 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $6.45 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.