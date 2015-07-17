UPDATE 1-Xerox to revamp healthcare business, book charge

(Adds analyst comment and details; updates shares)
July 17 Xerox Corp said it would revamp
its healthcare IT business and record a related impairment
charge of about $145 million in the second quarter.
The company said it would discontinue sales of its
integrated eligibility system, a software system which can
support operations in call centers and document imaging.
The healthcare business provides administrative and care
management solutions to state Medicaid programs and government
healthcare programs.
"Going forward, Xerox will focus on managing and completing
the current Health Enterprise implementations, and will be
highly selective in responding to new Medicaid Management
Information System opportunities," the company said on Friday.
The healthcare business contributes "$2 billion plus" to
total revenue, a company spokeswoman said. The company reported
total revenue of $19.54 billion for 2014.
"Basically, they are focusing their government healthcare
business away from less profitable initiatives that they were
pursuing. I see it as a positive," Cross Research analyst
Shannon Cross said.
"From a long-term stand point, it (Medicaid) is a profitable
business," Cross said.
Xerox, which has been shifting its focus to IT services from
making printers and copiers, adjusted its earnings estimate for
the quarter ended June to reflect the charge.
The company said it now expects earnings from continuing
operations of 9-11 cents per share, below its prior guidance of
17-19 cents per share.
Shares of Xerox, which is expected to report second-quarter
results on July 24, were up 1.6 percent at $10.79 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)