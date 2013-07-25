版本:
Xerox second-quarter profit beats estimates

July 25 Xerox Corp reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday as it continued restructuring.

Adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share, compared with 26 cents last year. The average analyst estimate was for 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was up 1 percent at $5.4 billion.
