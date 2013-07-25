Xerox second-quarter profit beats estimates

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Xerox Corp reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday as it continued restructuring.
Adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share, compared with 26 cents last year. The average analyst estimate was for 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was up 1 percent at $5.4 billion.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.