Xerox revenue falls on weakness in Europe

Oct 23 Xerox Corp reported a drop in quarterly revenue as currency effects and weak economic conditions in Europe affected the company's technology business.

Xerox, best known for its office copiers and printers, said on Tuesday third-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 25 cents, in line with analysts' average expectation.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $5.40 billion, below Wall Street average estimate of $5.49 billion.

