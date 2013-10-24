Xerox profit beats estimates as services revenue rises

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
Oct 24 Xerox Corp reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' average estimates due to a 3 percent rise in revenue from its services business, its biggest.
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Xerox rose to 26 cents per share in the third quarter, from 25 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was largely flat at $5.26 billion.
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.