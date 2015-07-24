UPDATE 2-Restructuring charges mostly wipe out Xerox's 2nd-qtr profit

(Adds forecast, analyst comments, details)
July 24 Xerox Corp barely managed to eke
out a profit in the second quarter after the printer and copier
maker took a charge related to a revamp of its business that
provides administrative and care-management services to
government healthcare programs.
Xerox, whose shares were down 0.7 percent in premarket
trading, said last week it would record a charge of about $145
million as it restructures the business.
Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox does not disclose profit
figures for its healthcare business, but analysts have said it
is still unprofitable.
Cross Research analyst Shannon Cross said the restructuring
was aimed at making the business profitable over the longer term
by reducing start-up costs.
The business currently contributes "$2 billion plus" to
total revenue, a company spokeswoman said last week.
Xerox, like rival printer/copier makers Lexmark
International Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co, is
shifting its focus to high-value software and service businesses
as corporate customers reduce printing to cut costs and
consumers shift to mobile devices.
"Xerox for me is a work in progress because they are fixing
their services business while continuing to garner significant
amount of cash out of the printing business," Cross said.
Xerox has also been expanding geographically through
acquisitions and has been streamlining its operations by
disposing of non-core assets.
The company bought cloud platform provider Healthy
Communities Institute during the quarter to boost its healthcare
business.
The company said on Friday it would increase share
repurchases by $300 million to $1.3 billion and reduce spending
on acquisitions.
Including the charges, Xerox's net income attributable to
the company fell to $12 million, or 1 cent per share, in the
three-months ended June 30 from $266 million, or 22 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Xerox said it expected earnings of 17-19 cents per share and
an adjusted profit of 22-24 cents per share in the current
quarter. Analysts on average expect a profit of 25 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall net restructuring and asset impairment charges
totaled $157 million in the latest quarter.
Excluding items, net income from continuing operations
attributable to Xerox was 22 cents per share, in line with the
average analyst estimate.
Xerox said it expected to incur additional restructuring
charges of about 1 cent per share in the current quarter.
The strong dollar had a 4 percentage point negative impact
on total revenue, which fell 7 percent to $4.59 billion, Xerox
said. Analysts had expected revenue of $4.64 billion.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)