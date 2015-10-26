版本:
REFILE-Xerox revenue falls 9.6 pct; says to review operations

(Corrects dateline to Oct 26 from Oct 23)

Oct 26 Xerox Corp reported a 9.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower printer sales and a strong dollar, and said it would review its operations.

The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $34 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $266 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.33 billion from $4.80 billion.

Xerox also said on Monday its board had authorized a review of its business portfolio and capital allocation options. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

