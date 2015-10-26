REFILE-Xerox revenue falls 9.6 pct; says to review operations

(Corrects dateline to Oct 26 from Oct 23)
Oct 26 Xerox Corp reported a 9.6 percent
fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower printer sales and a
strong dollar, and said it would review its operations.
The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders
of $34 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $266 million, or 22 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $4.33 billion from $4.80 billion.
Xerox also said on Monday its board had authorized a review
of its business portfolio and capital allocation options.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)