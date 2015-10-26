UPDATE 3-Xerox to review operations, not considering sale of company

* Posts first net loss in more than 5 years
By Abhirup Roy
Oct 26 Xerox Corp, best known for its
printers and copiers, said it would review its businesses and
capital allocation options, but was not currently considering a
sale of the company.
Xerox also reported its first net loss since the first
quarter of 2010, but profit excluding restructuring costs inched
past market expectations.
The company's shares fell as much as 3 percent to $10.04 on
Monday.
"One of the things that we are not currently considering is
the sale of the company, but all other options will be looked at
as we progress through this review," Chief Executive Ursula
Burns said on a conference call.
The company would also continue to look for tuck-in
acquisitions, she said.
Xerox, like its rivals Lexmark International Inc and
Hewlett-Packard Co, has been shifting focus to software
and services as corporate customers cut printing costs and
consumers shift to mobile devices.
Lexmark also said last week it was exploring strategic
options.
"I expect them to sharply curtail their share repurchases
until the company is in better shape financially," said Argus
Research analyst Jim Kelleher.
Kelleher said if Xerox was reviewing its technology
business, the company might have to sell the unit because
another partnership wasn't an option.
Xerox already has a joint venture with Japan's Fujifilm
Holdings.
Xerox has already gone through a bit of restructuring over
the past several quarters but the stock is yet to respond to
efforts to turn around the 109-year old brand. The stock has
lost more than a quarter of its value this year.
The company is revamping its government healthcare IT
business and said in July it would discontinue sales of a
product that can support operations in call centers and document
imaging. Xerox has also cut 1780 jobs so far this year.
Kathryn Mikells, the company's chief financial officer of
two-and-a-half years, is also quitting to join Johnnie Walker
whisky maker Diageo Plc.
Xerox named Leslie Varon, vice president of investor
relations, as the interim CFO and said it would immediately
start and external search process.
"They are not transitioning fast enough," Tigress Financial
Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth said. "They have to evolve into a
new type of company. Otherwise they will go the way of Eastman
Kodak."
Feinseth said Xerox needs to either spend on research and
development or buy new technology.
Xerox reported a $34 million quarterly net loss attributable
to shareholders, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30. Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per
share versus analysts' estimate of 23 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
