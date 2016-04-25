Printer maker Xerox's revenue falls 4.2 pct

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Printer and copier maker Xerox Corp reported a 4.2 percent fall in its quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $34 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $225 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 22 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $4.28 billion from $4.47 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.