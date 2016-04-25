Printer maker Xerox's revenue falls 4.2 pct

April 25 Printer and copier maker Xerox Corp reported a 4.2 percent fall in its quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $34 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $225 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 22 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $4.28 billion from $4.47 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)