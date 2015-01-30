Xerox revenue falls as printer sales decline

Jan 30 Xerox Corp, best known as a maker of printers and copiers, reported a 3.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue as printer sales declined.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $156 million, or 13 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $306 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.03 billion from $5.21 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)