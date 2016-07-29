UPDATE 2-Xerox profit beats estimates as cost cuts begin to pay off

* 2nd-qtr total costs down 6 pct
* Cuts about 1,300 jobs in quarter
* Revenue falls for 6th straight qtr
July 29 Printer and copier maker Xerox Corp
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as
restructuring efforts ahead of its planned split into two
companies helped cut costs.
The company, which is splitting to separate its printer
business from its business process outsourcing unit, said it
slashed about 1,300 jobs globally in the second quarter.
Xerox's total costs declined 6 percent to $4.24 billion.
This included restructuring and related charges of $71 million,
less than the $100 million the company had estimated in April.
Shares of Xerox, which said it was on track to meet its
annualized cost savings target of about $700 million for 2016,
rose nearly 4 percent in early trading on Friday.
Xerox said it expected one-time pretax separation costs of
$175 million-$200 million, lower than the $200 million-$250
million it had estimated earlier.
The company had about 131,800 employees as of June-end, down
about 11,800 from the end of December.
Xerox's total revenue fell for the sixth straight quarter as
corporate customers reduce printing to reduce expenses and
consumers shift to mobile devices.
Like rivals Lexmark International Inc and
Hewlett-Packard Co, the company is focusing on its
software and service businesses.
"Document technology revenue declines moderated and margin
improved, driven by cost and productivity initiatives," Chief
Executive Ursula Burns said.
Revenue from Xerox's document technology business, which
includes printers and copiers, fell nearly 7 percent but the
decline slowed from 10-13 percent in the prior four quarters.
The business is Xerox's biggest, accounting for about 40
percent of total revenue.
Revenue from its business process outsourcing unit fell
nearly 4 percent. However, revenue rose about 1 percent in its
document outsourcing business, the sole bright spot for the
company.
WEAK FORECAST
Xerox forecast adjusted earnings of 26-28 cents per share
for the third quarter, largely below the average analyst
estimate of 28 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income from continuing operations jumped 45 percent to
$155 million, or 15 cents per share, in the quarter ended June
30.
Excluding items, Xerox earned 30 cents per share, beating
the average analyst estimate of 25 cents.
Revenue declined 4.5 percent to $4.39 billion, in line with
the average estimate.
Xerox shares were up 3.6 percent at $10.24 in morning
trading. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 7
percent since Jan. 28, a day before the company announced the
split.
