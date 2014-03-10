版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一

BRIEF-China's Xiamen Tungsten says company has not been in touch with Tesla Motors

March 10 Xiamen Tungsten Co Ltd

* Says company has not been in touch with Tesla Motors

