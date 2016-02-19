RPT-UPDATE 1-China's Xiaomi to use smartphone chips designed in-house -source

(Repeats to add update tag in headline; Adds industry
background, analyst comment, company response)
* Move marks first time Xiaomi has used chips designed
in-house
* Chips designed for mid- to low-priced model RedMi Note
* Could pressure industry leaders such as Qualcomm and
MediaTek
By Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Feb 19 China's most valuable start-up
Xiaomi Inc is aiming to use smartphone processor chips
designed in-house in some of its lower-priced handsets in the
second half of this year, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
The move would mark the first time that Xiaomi has used
chips designed in-house, something analysts have said could put
pressure on industry leaders such as Qualcomm Inc and
MediaTek Inc, which supply the company.
The in-house smartphone application processor chips are
designed for Xiaomi's mid- to low-priced smartphone model RedMi
Note series, but it is unclear how many Xiaomi is planning to
make this year, said the source, who declined to be named
because the information is not public.
The move comes as Beijing ploughs billions of dollars into
home-grown chip companies in a bid to end China's reliance on
foreign semiconductors.
The world's fifth-largest smartphone vendor, Xiaomi has
hired 200 to 300 people to work on smartphone chip design in
cities including Nanjing, Shanghai and Beijing, the source said.
"Xiaomi is copying the model of designing processor chips
in-house from Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd," the source
said, referring to the only three vendors who have the ability
to put self-designed smartphone processor chips into commercial
use at the moment.
Beijing-based Xiaomi declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters on Friday.
LONGSTANDING AMBITION
Xiaomi has long been keen on making in-house chips.
Chinese chip designer Leadcore Technology Ltd, a subsidiary
of state-backed Datang Telecom, in 2014 signed an
agreement with privately-owned Beijing Pinecone Electronics to
jointly design 4G multiple mode chips, a stock exchange filing
showed.
Beijing Pinecone Electronics is controlled by Xiaomi, the
source and industry analysts told Reuters. Xiaomi declined to
comment on its ties with the company.
Analysts said Chinese smartphone vendors' ambitions to
design smartphone chips have become one of their major
strategies to maintain market share and margins amid intense
competition.
MediaTek was likely to come under pressure as it supplied
most of Xiaomi's mid- to low-priced smartphone chips, analysts
said. MediaTek shipped about 20 million processor chips to
Xiaomi last year, according to a report by Jefferies.
"Designing chips in-house actually costs more if the scale
of smartphone vendors is not enough to support the cost of R&D,"
Taiwan-based MediaTek said. "In the end, they still have to
outsource that to professional chip suppliers."
Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree and David Holmes)