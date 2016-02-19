China's Xiaomi to use smartphone chips designed in-house in H2 -source

HONG KONG Feb 19 China's most valuable start-up
Xiaomi Inc is aiming to use smartphone processor chips
designed in-house in some of its lower-priced handsets in the
second half of this year, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters on Friday.
The move would mark the first time that Xiaomi has used
chips designed in-house, something analysts have said could
disrupt the global chip industry and put pressure on leaders
like Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc, which
supply the Chinese smartphone maker.
The in-house smartphone application processor chip is
designed for Xiaomi's mid-to-low priced smartphone model RedMi
Note series, but it is unclear how many such chips Xiaomi is
planning to make this year, said the source, who declined to be
named because the information is not public.
Beijing-based Xiaomi declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)