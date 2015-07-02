Xiaomi's H1 handset sales put full-year target in doubt

| BEIJING, July 2
BEIJING, July 2 Xiaomi Inc on Thursday said it
sold 34.7 million smartphones in the first six months of 2015,
casting doubt on the ability of China's most valuable tech
startup to achieve its full-year target.
Chief Executive Lei Jun last year spoke of reaching 100
million shipments in 2015 but in recent months has revised the
figure to a more conservative range of 80 million to 100
million.
Xiaomi's new sales data comes at a moment when industry
analysts believe the smartphone market in China - where Xiaomi
is No. 1 - may be reaching saturation. Shipments declined in
China for the first time in six years during the first quarter,
according to research firm IDC, although it is unclear whether
the drop was a deviation or the start of a downward trend.
In a statement, Lei framed Xiaomi's growth as stellar given
the market environment.
"Even with the China smartphone market slowing down, we did
a stellar job of posting a 33 percent growth on last year's
numbers," he said. "It can be said that we outperformed the
market and produced an excellent report card."
The Beijing-based company, which has portrayed its Android
devices as a cheaper but well-designed alternative to Apple
Inc's iPhones, was valued by private investors at $45
billion during a capital-raising exercise in December.
Still, it has faced increasingly stiff competition from more
established firms like Lenovo Group Ltd <Lenovo Group Ltd> and
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, who are showing they can
compete with Xiaomi on features and price - if not quite buzz.
Seeking to expand beyond the cut-throat Chinese market,
Xiaomi has undergone a period of rapid international expansion,
recently launching its phones in India and Brazil.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)