UPDATE 1-Xiaomi books 1H sales fall, putting full-year goal in doubt

* Jan-June sales 34.7 mln units vs 35.0 mln in July-Dec
* FY target range 80 mln to 100 mln handsets
* CEO lauds 33 pct on-year growth in slowing China market
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, July 2 China's top smartphone maker
Xiaomi Inc on Thursday reported semi-annual sales that for the
first time were lower than the previous six months, jeopardising
its full-year target and hinting at a slowdown in its mainstay
domestic market.
The firm said it sold 34.7 million handsets in January-June
versus 35.0 million in July-December - the first sequential fall
since the company began disclosing six-month figures in 2013.
For 2015, it aims for minimum sales of 80 million smartphones.
Xiaomi has enjoyed a rapid rise with handsets it touts as
cheaper but well-designed alternatives to Apple Inc's
iPhones. That led private investors last year to value the firm
at $45 billion, making it China's most valuable startup.
Its latest sales result could be a blip as the firm usually
ships more handsets in the second half when it markets more new
models, but it has made analysts question whether Xiaomi's
expansion abroad is fast enough to counter a slowdown at home.
Smartphone shipments in China - where Xiaomi is No. 1 - fell
in the first quarter for the first time in six years, though it
was unclear whether the drop signalled the start of a downward
trend, researcher IDC said in May.
"Around 90 percent of Xiaomi's shipments are in China, so if
in that market it doesn't have high growth, it's going to be
very difficult," said Canalys analyst Nicole Peng.
Sales would need to pick up dramatically in the second half
of the year to meet Xiaomi's 2015 target sales of between 80
million and 100 million handsets - a target revised from a flat
100 million set last year.
"Even with the China smartphone market slowing down, we did
a stellar job of posting a 33 percent growth on last year's
numbers," Chief Executive Lei Jun said in a statement on
Thursday.
Beijing-based Xiaomi has been expanding overseas to relieve
the pressure at home, focusing on India, Southeast Asia and,
from next week, Brazil.
But in many emerging markets, Xiaomi has to contend with
miscellaneous protectionist measures such as a drive in India to
promote local production and high import duties in Brazil, said
Canalys' Peng.
That adds to the threat at home and abroad of competition
from more established rivals such as Lenovo Group Ltd
and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, who are showing they
can match Xiaomi on features and price, analysts said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen
Coates and Christopher Cushing)