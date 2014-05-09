Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to release first tablet -sources

BEIJING/TOKYO May 9 Chinese smartphone maker
Xiaomi will soon release its first tablet, sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters, expanding the fast-growing
company's product lineup in a potential challenge to Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.
Xiaomi this week said it would hold a launch event in
Beijing on May 15, but declined to give details or comment
further. The sources could not confirm whether the tablet would
be unveiled at that event.
The four-year-old Chinese company, which reached the No. 5
spot in its home market in the final quarter of last year
according to Chinese research firm Analysys, is a standout among
China's crop of emerging smartphone makers that are expanding
the market with lower-priced products.
They are also creating new opportunities for parts suppliers
in Japan, including display makers Sharp Corp and Japan
Display Inc, as they bolster their offerings of
high-specification features to compete with global brands.
Xiaomi lists Sharp as a display supplier on its website and the
sources said Sharp would make the displays for the Xiaomi
tablet.
Xiaomi scored a hit last year with the Mi 3, its flagship
smartphone that sold 100,000 units in 90 seconds when it was
released online in October. Its low-cost Redmi handset has also
sold strongly in China and was recently launched in Singapore.
Xiaomi, which is more than doubling its sales every year
with plans to sell 40 million phones this year versus 18.7
million last year and 7.2 million the year before, has cemented
its reputation in the expanding high-end Chinese smartphone
market to compete against the likes of Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd and Lenovo Group Ltd.
Following the March launch of a 5.5 inch-screen "phablet",
Xiaomi will next release its first tablet, fitted with a 7.9
inch screen, and has already ordered parts, the sources said. It
will likely be called the "MiPad", they added.
Xiaomi, which was founded in April 2010 by entrepreneur Lei
Jun, is among a host of young homegrown handset brands in China
that also include Oppo and Coolpad.
They are now looking to expand abroad after winning over
Chinese consumers with advanced features at lower prices than
comparable handsets from Apple and other well-known brands.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing; Reiji Murai and Sophie
Knight in Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Mark Potter)