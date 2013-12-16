版本:
中国
2013年 12月 16日

BRIEF-China's Xilinmen Furniture signs agreements with Disney, Animation Intl on brand, product marketing

Dec 16 Xilinmen Furniture Co Ltd

* Says signs agreements with Disney and Animation International on brand and product marketing

