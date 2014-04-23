Chipmaker Xilinx forecasts quarterly revenue below estimates

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 23 Xilinx Inc, a maker of programmable chips, forecast current-quarter revenue largely below analysts' estimates, sending the company's shares down 6 percent in extended trading.
Xilinx said it expected first-quarter revenue to stay flat to rise 4 percent from the fourth quarter.
This works out to revenue of $617.8 million-$642.5 million for the quarter ending June.
Analysts on average were expecting $638.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend