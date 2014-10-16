UPDATE 1-Demand from aerospace, defense customers boosts chipmaker Xilinx

(Adds details, background, shares)
Oct 16 Xilinx Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to higher
sales of programmable chips to industrial, aerospace and defense
customers, sending the company's shares up 5 percent in extended
trading.
The company, whose customers include Ericsson,
the U.S. Air Force and the European Organization for Nuclear
Research, said sales to industrial, aerospace and defense
customers rose 8 percent in the second quarter.
The segment accounted for 41 percent of Xilinx's total
revenue in the quarter.
The company's strong results come after a number of U.S.
chipmakers suggested in recent weeks that demand for chips from
various industries, including automobile and network equipment,
was falling across regions, particularly Asia and Europe.
Microchip Technology Inc said last week that it
expected lower quarterly sales and warned of a broad downturn in
the chip industry over the coming quarters.
Semiconductors made by Xilinx are sold off the shelf and can
be programmed by customers to do specific tasks, eliminating
hefty expenses to develop custom chips.
The company's net income rose to $171.5 million, or 62 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27 from $141.5 million, or
49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $604.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 55 cents per
share and revenue of $601.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Xilinx said it expected third-quarter revenue to stay flat
or rise by up to 4 percent from the second quarter, which
translates into $604.3 million-$628.5 million.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter revenue of
$623.1 million.
Xilinx's shares closed at $38.49 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen about 16
percent this year.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)