UPDATE 2-Xilinx profit falls, sees weak 2nd-qtr revenue

July 18 Programmable chipmaker Xilinx Inc
reported a lower first-quarter profit and forecast
current quarter revenue well below expectations, suggesting that
communications customers are still holding back on orders.
Revenue from the company's Communications & Data Center
products segment slid 9 percent for the first quarter, while
total revenue fell 5 percent.
"People think there's a second-half recovery for
communications but the visibility is fairly weak ... things
still seem difficult in communication infrastructure,"
ThinkEquity analyst Sujeeva De Silva said.
Xilinx's communications customers include Sweden-based
Ericsson and Hong Kong-based ZTE Corp.
Ericsson, the world's largest telecommunications equipment
maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on
Tuesday, while rivals Alcatel-Lucent and ZTE recently
issued a profit warnings.
Xilinx expects revenue for the current quarter to fall 4
percent to 8 percent from the first quarter, translating to
about $536.2 million to $559.5 million. Analysts were expecting
$586.1 million.
"Within communications there will be certain pockets of
growth ... However, we expect these areas to be offset by
declines isolated to a couple of major end customers," Chief
Financial Officer Jon Olson said on a conference call with
analysts.
San Jose, California-based Xilinx, which gets nearly half of
its revenue from telecom customers, has faced slacking demand in
the last few quarters after years of break-neck growth when
telecom operators ramped up capacity.
The company, which makes programmable chips used in cars and
industrial machinery, earned $129.8 million or 47 cents per
share in the first quarter, down from $154.4 million, or 56
cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $582.8 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 45 cents per
share on revenue of $575 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Xilinx shares were down at $31.05 in extended trading. They
closed at $32.01 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.