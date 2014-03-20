版本:
BRIEF-Xinhu Zhongbo in strategic agreement with E-House China, IT firms on property sales, e-commerce

March 20 Xinhu Zhongbo Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with E-House China and two information technology companies on real estate sales and e-commerce platform

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ten77v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
